One man killed and one injured in deadly Buffalo Wild Wings shooting in Atascocita

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting has left one person dead and another person in critical condition at Buffalo Wild Wings in northeast Harris County.The shooting happened at 12:20 a.m. early Sunday morning at FM 1960 at Town Center Boulevard.The two men who were hit were standing next to their motorcycles, when the suspect in a gray Dodge pickup drove by and opened fire, firing at least six times.A 43-year-old male was killed and a 26-year-old was injured.In addition to the two victims, three vehicles were hit in the parking lot by stray bullets.The sheriff's office believes that this shooting could be related to the ongoing activity between local motorcycle clubs. According to deputies, both men have affiliations with a motorcycle club.Deputies said there is large motorcycle club gathering this weekend in Montgomery County but didn't say whether it could be related to the shooting.Investigators said they will have to wait until Monday to get more surveillance footage from the surrounding businesses.