1 person killed in Katy-area house fire, fire marshal's office says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in the Katy area confirm that at least one person is dead in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The Harris County Fire Marshal shared that investigators responded to the 2800 block of Mustang Hill, near N. Mason, to assist the Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department with the house fire.

The fire marshal's office confirmed one person was dead.

Details regarding what happened and if anyone else was injured were not immediately available, but the fire marshal's office said more information is coming.