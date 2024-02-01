Teen accused of leading wrong-way chase before crashing on I-10, killing his passenger, HPD says

Police said there were several people inside the stolen car, and one woman died in the wrong-way crash. Meanwhile, at least five people were transported from the scene and two fled on foot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is facing charges after leading police on a chase that ultimately ended after he crashed into another car, killing one of his passengers, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday near the downtown area in the 3400 block of the East Freeway.

Houston police officers observed a silver Kia Rio that was presumed stolen. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not comply, sparking the pursuit/

The driver traveled westbound on Ruiz Street and turned onto the Eastex Freeway exit ramp before entering the main freeway lanes, heading in the wrong direction.

Officers then terminated the pursuit at that time for safety reasons, HPD said.

The suspect continued on the Eastex Freeway and took the connector ramp on the I-10 East Freeway, driving east in the westbound lanes. Shortly after, the suspect crashed into a Kia Forte.

Officers traveling on the correct side of the freeway were searching for the suspect vehicle when they located the crash site. A preliminary investigation determined the crash happened about three minutes after police stopped the pursuit.

Paramedics were called to the scene to transport the 51-year-old driver of the Kia Forte. Officials said he suffered serious injuries.

Medical personnel transported the suspect and four of his passengers, believed to be ages 14 to 16, to a hospital. HPD said a female who was among the passengers in the stolen car died in the crash.

The teen driving suspect will be referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Officials said more charges could be pending.