Driver led police on chase in stolen car before deadly wrong-way crash on I-10, police say

Police said there were several people inside the stolen car, and one woman died in the wrong-way crash. Meanwhile, at least five people were transported from the scene and two fled on foot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man drove the wrong way on the I-10 East Freeway before colliding with another driver in a deadly crash overnight, according to police.

Houston police said officers were pursuing the suspect because he was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle with several passengers inside.

It all started around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when patrol officers spotted a silver car near downtown Houston that had been reported stolen.

Officers reportedly tried to box in the car so the driver couldn't get away, but it didn't work.

HPD said the suspect drove off, going through downtown on Chenevert Street before eventually entering I-10 going the wrong way at the Hamilton exit, just down the street from Minute Maid Park.

Officers called off the pursuit, but shortly after, the suspect crashed into another driver about half a mile down the freeway near Waco Street.

"All units headed the wrong way on 59, go ahead and terminate the traffic stop on that pursuit," officials were heard reporting on radio traffic.

The suspect is in custody and was taken to the hospital. HPD said a woman who was among the passengers in the stolen car died in the crash.

"There were several other people inside the vehicle. We know there were at least five transported from the scene. We have one report that two more people jumped out and ran off on foot," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police said the other driver involved is in stable condition at the hospital.

ABC13 asked Crowson about the chase policy that the department has in place. He deferred the question to the police chief, but also said officers evaluated the circumstances before making the decision to call off the chase.

