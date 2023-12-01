The crash happened on North Shepherd near West 7th. Houston police are working to figure out whether or not the suspected wrong-way driver was intoxicated.

Man killed when hit head-on by suspected wrong-way driver in the Heights, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed overnight when he was hit by a wrong-way driver in the Heights, Houston police said.

An investigation is still underway to find out why the driver was going the wrong way.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on North Shepherd near West 7th, police said.

Police said a woman driving a SUV was going the wrong way on Shepherd when she slammed into another car head on. The man in the white car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital to get checked out, and we were told she was not badly hurt.

Police are working to figure out whether or not she was intoxicated.

"Pretty much, they met at the point where they would pretty much see each other at the last second. Maybe right at the crest of the hill. One is coming down, one is going up, so they hit head-on," Sgt. Dionne Griffiths of the Houston Police Department said.

ABC13 is working to find out the victim's age and any other details about him.

