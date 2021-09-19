fatal crash

Passenger killed in 2 vehicle crash involving DUI suspect in SW Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Passenger killed in crash with DUI suspect in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police believe an intoxicated driver is to blame for a deadly crash overnight in the southwestern part of the city.

It happened some time before 3:15 a.m. in the 11800 block of Chimney Rock at Gasmer.

The driver of a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection, according to Houston police.

The at-fault driver showed signs of intoxication, police said. The passenger in that vehicle died at the scene.

As for the car that was struck, two people inside were taken to hospitals with what were described as serious injuries.

There was no word on the identities of the victims involved or the driver who was taken into custody.

It was at least the second fatal crash in the city in a span of several hours.

Two people died in an unrelated crash in northwest Houston involving a tow truck overnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashdui crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News