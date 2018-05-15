Like mother, like daughter: Soon-to-be doctor follows mom into medicine

A soon-to-be doctor is following in her mother's footsteps.Bobbi Porche is about to graduate from McGovern medical school at UT Health Science Center just like her mom, but that's not where their similarities end.Bobbi received her undergraduate degree in psychology, went to McGovern Medical School, specialized in anesthesia, and will soon begin a residency at Baylor College of Medicine. It's the exact same path her trailblazing mother took more than three decades before her.Dr. Vivian Porche was the first African American female faculty member at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Her daughter, Bobbi, says her mom inspired her to go into medicine.