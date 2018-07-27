Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches

We asked ABC13 viewers for their favorite spots around town to pick a pumpkin and enjoy other fall activities.Dewberry Farm in Brookshire is the overwhelming viewer favorite for fun fall activities. Their pumpkin patch is open weekends Sep. 29 through Nov. 11. There is something for everyone at the farm, including over 48 attractions. They have a corn maze, hayrides, train rides, zip lines, a barnyard and over 500 lighted pumpkins in their Pumpkin Hollar. There are also multiple food options for your specific needs. General admission is $29.95 for ages 3 to 54 with various discounts available for seniors and law enforcement/military. Special group rates for parties of 15 or more are also available.On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October you can visit the Pumpkin Patch at The Old Time Christmas Tree Farm. Admission is only $5 to get in. Once inside, you can purchase pumpkins or buy tickets for one or more attractions. Your admission ticket will get you a train ride and hay ride. You may also get on their giant slide, mini slide and inflatable corn maze and bounce house with each ticket. A value pack with 15 tickets for $27 is available for purchase.Known as the Pumpkin Church, St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Pearland has one of the most popular annual pumpkin patches. A viewer says it helps fund domestic and international youth mission trips, as well as repairs to the homes of the elderly and the needy. They're open daily beginning Sept. 22 and through October.Froberg's Farm in Alvin begins their Fall Festival Sept. 29 and runs through Nov. 4. The farm has a bakery, a corn maze and hayride. The corn maze is available Monday-Sunday while all other family friendly activities, such as a bean bag toss, plastic duck races, face painting and a football toss, are only operating on weekends.Located 20 minutes west of Katy in Simonton is Blessington Farms! Admission of $18.48 gets you in and access to their activities, including hay rides, giant slides, barrel train rides, animal encounters and more! You can even go fishing on the farm for an extra $6. They'll be open weekends beginning Sept. 22 until Nov. 10. Their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkins are priced around $0.50 per pound.The Fall Festival at Oil Ranch kicks off Oct. 1, and is open seven days a week for the entire month. For more than 20 years they have held a Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Patch, along with hay rides, tours of the scarecrow scenes and thousands of pumpkins. All the regular ranch activities are open during the festival and included at no extra charge. Get a free pumpkin for every child with paid admission!Halter Inc. works year round to train miniature horses as pet therapy animals for use by special needs children. Their Pumpkin Patch is open every Saturday and Sunday in October. Admission is $5 per child and adults are free. There are pony rides, a petting zoo, a haunted trail, hay rides, a train, a stock yard maze, miniature horse cart rides and more! Most of those activities require 1-3 tickets, which cost $1 each. Tickets are for food, activities and pumpkins.If you've got little animal lovers, take them to the Pumpkin Patch on the Wild Side at TGR Exotics in Spring. From aardvarks to water buffalo, they have more than 100 animals representing over 25 species at the wildlife park. An ABC13 viewer said, "The kids love to see the different animals." The week prior to Halloween, they have a couple of special ticketed events that allow guests to interact with and feed animals in addition to picking out pumpkins.The Pure Sound Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke's Methodist Church opens Oct. 11 at noon. After that, it is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices will range from $1.00 to $30.00 depending on your choice of pumpkin. All proceeds go to support St. Luke's Youth Ministries. Don't forget to bring your camera and share your photos with them on their Facebook page!Join Saint Theresa's Catholic School in celebrating their wonderful students and the Sugarland community Oct. 20-21. There will be thrilling rides, games, shopping, food, drinks and special musical performances by Jason Cassidy, Jody Booth and other surprise guests.