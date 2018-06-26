STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Here's what it will cost to take your family to some of Texas' most popular waterparks

How you can save at the waterpark when you take the entire family.

If you're looking for ways to keep your family cool, you might be thinking about taking them to a waterpark. We're breaking down the ticket costs of those adventures, so you don't have to.

Schlitterbahn in Galveston is a great way to escape the summer heat. Based on a family of four with two adults and two children under the age of 11, it will cost you about $180 for just one visit.

If you plan on going more than once this summer, a summer pass is the way to go. That will cost you around $500 for the entire family, if you take advantage of their online discount.

Schlitterbahn also offers an annual pass that costs about $630 for your family of four, which includes the entire year. That averages to about $52 a month.

Wet n Wild Splashtown is another great summer escape, offering a discounted rate if you purchase online 5 days in advance of your visit. With this, you're looking at $160 for a family of four.

Buying a season pass will cost you around $260 and includes unlimited visits. That pays for itself with just two visits.

Pleasure Pier will cost you around $94 for just one visit. A weekend three-day pass for $200 gets you into three amusement parks, including Pleasure Pier, Kemah Boardwalk, and the Aquarium.

Typhoon Texas is a popular waterpark in Katy. One-time general admission for your family of four will cost $156 and a season pass is about $260. Once again, it pays for itself with just two visits.

You also get in-park discounts, early admission and cabana rental discounts.

SEE ALSO: Altitude H20 set to open floating trampoline waterpark in Houston area

Altitude H20 hopes to take new heights with their bouncy water attractions in the Houston area.

