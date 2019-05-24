11 best splash pads in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's hot outside and these are our viewers' favorite place to cool off!The City of Houston has over 20 free splash pads, and some of them made our list. But some of these are part of larger water parks and are located all over town.The Gateway Fountain is one of the most popular attractions at Discovery Green. It is open to the public on Mondays from noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. While you're there, check out the misting tree, the playground, and the kayaks and motorized boats on Kinder Lake!The Water Play Park, free with your Houston Zoo admission, is more than 13,500 square feet of family fun. This summer oasis has 37 different water play features. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It closes for the season Sept. 23.The Blue Dolphin Lagoon Splash Park at Clear Lake Park is free for the public. It overlooks the bay near the boat ramps. The park features outdoor fitness equipment, playground equipment and restrooms. There are also shade canopies, so bring your chairs and towels, and enjoy Dolphin Lagoon as a family.Moody Gardens Palm Beach is free for those staying at the hotel or you can pay around $20 to get in without a room. While you're there, enjoy a new lazy river, wave pool and tower slides. Sink your toes into white sand with palm trees, freshwater lagoons, splash pad, volleyball courts, aquatic playground and more.This fun, colorful splash pad is located next to the River Park recreation center in Sugar Land. Giant fountains, dumping buckets and a misting rainbow are only a few of the elements of this fun park feature. Just press the green button to start the water flow! The splash pad is operated by the City of Sugar Land. The adjacent pool and playground are owned by the Homeowners Association. It is closed every Tuesday until noon for maintenance and cleaning.The water park in Baytown has so much more than just a splash pad. There's a lazy river, water slides, a wave pool, and more! The cheapest time to go is Monday through Thursday after 4 p.m. Otherwise, it's $15 to $25, depending on height.The Conroe Aquatic Center has a pool featuring a graduated beach entry, an interactive play structure with water blasters, mini slides, a water curtain, and giant tipping bucket spilling 400 gallons of water periodically. The older recreational swimmer can enjoy two 22-foot slides enclosed for a speedy drop into a 4-foot pool of water. All this is only $7 for daily admission.The Quillian Center is located on the Westchase Campus of the First Methodist Church. There's a large swimming pool, and a smaller pool designed for the little ones with several water features. It's shallow, and it provides a great area for splashing and playing. The daily admission rate for the pool area is just $8 for non-members, and $5 for Quillian Members.Ervan Chew Park is located in Houston's Museum District and is known as one of the area's best dog parks, but it also has a great splashpad for kids. There's also a great playground for kids, as well as picnic tables and soccer and baseball fields. This one is absolutely free to check out!The baseball-themed splash pad is located in Webster. It is shaped like a baseball field and has been a real home run for local kids.The first public "sprayground" in Fort Bend County is a great way to cool off. The park recently expanded their parking lot, so that is one less thing you have to worry about.