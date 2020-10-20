Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant died after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Richmond Manor apartments in the 2600 block of Holly Hall and El Mundo, near Highway 288.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran, died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder.

Officer Courtney Waller was also reported shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

At a press conference outside Memorial Hermann Hospital, Sgt. Preston was remembered and mourned.

"He is a hero," said Chief Art Acevedo on Preston. "I'm not calling him a hero because of the way he died today. He is a hero. As good as he was a cop, he was a better human being."

Acevedo said he lived with his parents and helped take care of them. Preston also leaves behind a 23-year-old daughter.

Sgt. Preston's family was targeted by a gunman at their home in 2018. At that time, Preston was off-duty when he heard banging on the front door around midnight. He got his gun and shouted at the man through the door. That's when the man broke through the glass and Preston fired at him.

