Katy man accused of issuing thousands of fake CPR certifications under medical company's name

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10991120" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fifteen people were charged Tuesday in what the Manhattan District Attorney's office called a fake vaccine card conspiracy.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are sending a warning to residents in the Katy area after a man allegedly issued thousands of fake CPR certifications around the area for the past seven years.Ubadire Anosike was arrested after deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office say they used an undercover sting operation to track him down.According to detectives, Anosike distributed the cards without providing any training, risking the safety of hundreds.Anosike issued the cards under the company name Flex Medical Services of Katy, according to the FBCSO Fraud Unit.Deputies say beware of the fake cards from medical professionals."Since 2014, there's been health care providers that have been sold these cards," Erica Washington with Genesis Education & Training said. "If someone really needs it, these people may not be able to provide what they need to in order to save a life."