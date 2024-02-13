WATCH LIVE

Grand jury says not enough evidence against ExxonMobil executive accused of sexual assault

Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Senior VP at ExxonMobil facing sexual assault charge, records say
A senior vice president at ExxonMobil, David Scott, was arrested and booked on a sexual assault charge on Thursday, jail records show.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury in Montgomery County has found no probable cause for the sexual assault case against an ExxonMobil executive.

David Scott was arrested in October at a hotel in Magnolia.

According to records, the victim said she and her friend met Scott earlier in the night at a bar and later met him at a hotel. During this time, the victim's friend became sick, and she went to the bathroom. It was then that the victim said Scott assaulted her.

Following Scott's arrest, he posted a $30,000 bond. He was also suspended from his role as ExxonMobil's vice president.

Months after the arrest, a grand jury agreed there was not enough evidence for the case to move forward.

