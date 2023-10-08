ExxonMobil employee arrested, accused of sexual assault in Montgomery County, records say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A senior vice president with ExxonMobil is facing a sexual assault charge, according to jail records in Montgomery County.

David Scott was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 5, by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $30,000, which he has since posted, according to records.

It is unclear what Scott is accused of at this time, but ExxonMobil sent a statement regarding the matter.

All ExxonMobil employees, officers, and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the Company's business and otherwise. We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds.

This is a developing story as ABC13 continues to gather information.