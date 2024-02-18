Man shot, killed by homeowner after confrontation over alleged stolen BBQ pit in NE Harris Co.: HCSO

An investigation is underway after a homeowner chased after a man who reportedly stole his BBQ pit and shot him during a confrontation, HCSO says.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting of an alleged robbery suspect in northeast Harris County early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The video above is from ABC13's live-streaming channel.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to the 1500 block of Ralston Road and Kentington Oak just before 6 a.m. after reports of a man being shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased man reportedly stole a barbecue pit from a homeowner just moments before.

Investigators said the homeowner exited his house, got into his car, and chased after the suspect for a short distance, eventually catching up with him.

The owner of the BBQ pit then got out of his vehicle and confronted the suspect.

The homeowner told HCSO that he believed the suspect possibly reached for a weapon, causing him to fear for his life and open fire several times, hitting the suspect.

According to investigators, there was a second person inside the suspect vehicle, but they were not hit and will not be charged at this time.

The homeowner cooperated with investigators and provided a detailed statement regarding the shooting, Gonzalez said.

Officials said the case would be referred to a grand jury once the investigation was complete.

