Trinity Co. crews work to tame wildfire near Glendale and N. Ghost Brand Road, deputies say

TRINITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wildfire at a field in Trinity County has prompted potential road closures and evacuations Monday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office said the fire was growing, warning drivers of potential delays or closures near N. Ghost Branch Road at Highway 94 as emergency vehicles make their way to the wildfire.

The sheriff said about 50-75 homes are within a one-mile radius of the fire, but no evacuations have been issued.

According to Texas A &M Forest Service, the fire has burned at least 30 acres and is 60% contained. The forest service said at least four homes were threatened at the time.

The sheriff's office said VFW Post 7987 and the Baptist Church in Groveton are open as emergency shelters.

"If you would like for us to hold your student at the school cafeteria, please call your campus office by 3:45 PM at (936) 642-1473. At this time, we are unaware if our buses will be able to get through to drop students off. We will update you on our Facebook page as more information comes in," Groveton ISD said in a statement.