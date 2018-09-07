HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are investigating after they say a former Texas Children's Hospital employee allegedly had child pornography in his possession.
Carlo Carreon, 49, was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $1 million.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's office says that Carreon was a former respiratory therapist at Texas Children's Hospital. It's not clear how long Carreon worked for the hospital.
Texas Children's Hospital released the following statement:
"We were informed by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office that one of our former respiratory therapists was arrested. The charges relate to allegations of possession of child pornography. We are very troubled and deeply disappointed by this information and the employee was terminated when we became aware of the charges.
Texas Children's Hospital is cooperating with authorities. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will not be able to share additional information at this time. We appreciate your understanding."