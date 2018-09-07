Former Texas Children's Hospital employee accused of possessing child porn

EMBED </>More Videos

Carlo Carreon was arrested for possession of child pornography.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after they say a former Texas Children's Hospital employee allegedly had child pornography in his possession.

Carlo Carreon, 49, was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $1 million.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's office says that Carreon was a former respiratory therapist at Texas Children's Hospital. It's not clear how long Carreon worked for the hospital.

Texas Children's Hospital released the following statement:

"We were informed by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office that one of our former respiratory therapists was arrested. The charges relate to allegations of possession of child pornography. We are very troubled and deeply disappointed by this information and the employee was terminated when we became aware of the charges.

Texas Children's Hospital is cooperating with authorities. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will not be able to share additional information at this time. We appreciate your understanding."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographyTexas Childrens HospitalarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
Man accused of killing wife washed blood off his hands at bank
Chase suspect jumps on train to escape police in NE Houston
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Blue Bell gives scoop on Brenham ahead of football team's game
A Texas school district opened a water park and you paid for it
Show More
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
RAINY WEEKEND: Showers both days with chance for street flooding
Police shoot armed Galveston woman holding elderly woman hostage
Sears and Kmart stores start liquidation sales across US
School district bans birthday treats for students to share
More News