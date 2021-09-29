escaped prisoner

U.S. Marshals office search for escapee last seen in southeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

U.S. Marshals searching for escapee last seen in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man they said escaped while he was being transported Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Pedro Castillo-Hernandez was last seen near the Gulf Freeway and Dixie Farm Road. A couple later reported seeing a man in the area trying to remove handcuffs.

Castillo-Hernandez is wanted for escape with an original charge of illegal entry, for which he was placed on probation, according to the U.S. Marshals.

He is described as a Hispanic man, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is said to weigh 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Castillo-Hernandez has a tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

The U.S. Marshals urge anyone who may have seen him to contact authorities and warn against approaching him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsearchman injuredu.s. marshalsescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESCAPED PRISONER
Video shows wanted escapee's daring dive off moving vehicle
Escaped inmate 'walked away' from Beaumont prison camp
6 inmates escape from California jail
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News