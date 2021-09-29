U.S. Marshals office search for escapee last seen in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man they said escaped while he was being transported Tuesday afternoon.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Pedro Castillo-Hernandez was last seen near the Gulf Freeway and Dixie Farm Road. A couple later reported seeing a man in the area trying to remove handcuffs.
Castillo-Hernandez is wanted for escape with an original charge of illegal entry, for which he was placed on probation, according to the U.S. Marshals.
He is described as a Hispanic man, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is said to weigh 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Castillo-Hernandez has a tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.
The U.S. Marshals urge anyone who may have seen him to contact authorities and warn against approaching him.
