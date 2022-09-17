Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Sam Houston State Police captured a Huntsville prisoner after he separated himself from an inmate line while moving off a bus, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

On Friday, Matthew Garza, 28, was returning from a court appearance via bus in Frio County, roughly 290 miles from Huntsville.

According to TDCJ, while inmates were moving off the bus, Garza removed himself from the group and fled. He was scheduled to stay overnight at the Huntsville Unit.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said they initiated emergency procedures.

A citizen reportedly noticed Garza and alerted emergency officials. At approximately 3:45 p.m., SHSU police apprehended Garza.

He was captured away from the Sam Houston State University campus, TDCJ said.

Records show that Garza was serving a 23-year sentence for burglary with intent to commit an assault and a 12-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County.

Garza is now facing felony escape charges.