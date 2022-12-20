Missing inmate found inside perimeter fence at Stiles Unit in Beaumont, TDCJ says

Zachary Myrick, 42, was found to be missing during a routine count on Monday. He was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Harris County in 2009.

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Department of Criminal Justice authorities located an inmate who was discovered to be missing after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont.

On Tuesday morning, officials said 42-year-old Zachary Myrick was missing. However, he was found shortly after inside the perimeter fence, TDCJ said.

It was not immediately clear if he was trying to escape.

According to records, Myrick was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Harris County in 2009. He is serving a 24-year sentence.

A recent report from the TDCJ found that a Huntsville inmate took advantage of an undermanned security force, as well as lapses in the security system, to make his escape from a Texas prison transport bus that was supposed to take him for a medical appointment earlier this year.

Gonzalo Lopez was a convicted killer when he escaped from the prison transport bus near Centerville. Weeks later, he died in a shootout with law enforcement after he killed Mark Collins and four of his grandchildren.

RELATED:

Gonzalo Lopez's escape from prison bus aided by staffing shortages and security lapses, TDCJ finds

Investigative reporters find failures at TDCJ led to deadly prisoner escape