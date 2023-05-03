The 34-year-old was one of four men who broke out of the same detention center last month. It is believed they climbed out of a hole in the jail's roof.

Escaped inmate from Mississippi found dead in pickup truck in New Orleans, sheriff says

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi jail was found dead in Louisiana, the Hinds County sheriff tweeted.

Casey Grayson's body was found inside a pickup at a truck stop on April 30 in New Orleans, according to Sheriff Tyree Jones. Drugs were also found inside the vehicle.

The 34-year-old was one of four men who broke out of the same detention center last month. It is believed they climbed out of a hole in the jail's roof.

Jerry Raynes, 51, was captured in the Houston area last week and Dylan Arrington, 22, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement on April 26.

Raynes appeared in a Harris County court, where he waived his right to fight extradition. He was found at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, where authorities said he had been a patient for an unknown amount of time.

The fourth inmate, Corey Harrison, is still on the run.