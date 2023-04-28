Mississippi escapee caught at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Heights expected in court

The 51-year-old is one of three fugitives who escaped from a Mississippi jail, according to authorities. As for the other two escapees, they're still missing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An escaped Mississippi inmate is expected in court Friday morning after authorities say he was captured Thursday at a hospital in The Heights.

Jerry Raynes, 51, was taken into custody at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, where he had been a patient for an unknown amount of time, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Raynes is one of three fugitives who escaped from a Mississippi jail.

It's been six days since Raynes and three others were found to have escaped from Hinds County Jail in Mississippi. Raynes, along with Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, and Corey Harrison, is believed to have climbed out a hole in the jail's roof.

Hours after the reported escape on Sunday, Spring Valley police found an abandoned truck partially blocking a lane under the Katy Freeway. Police traced it back to Mississippi, where the sheriff said it was stolen and believed one of the inmates had taken it.

A surveillance photo posted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office shows Raynes at a gas station off the Katy Freeway Sunday morning at about 11 a.m. On Tuesday, ABC13 learned that the inmate was possibly in Hedwig Village. When we spoke with the store clerk who interacted with him, she said he came in holding his face and asked where the nearest hospital was. She added that he was acting weird.

Fast forward to Thursday when someone at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights said Raynes was in a patient room. They called the U.S. Marshals tip line, and they came and got him. Before that, neighbors near the gas station where he was spotted at were on the lookout.

"I have firearms, and I have been ready. I've just been making sure I know their faces. Been looking at their faces and really know," Tanya Lyons said.

Jones said he did not know if Grayson and Harrison traveled to the Houston area with Raynes. As for Arrington, authorities confirmed he was killed in a shootout with law enforcement on Wednesday morning at a Leake County home.

As for Grayson and Harrison, they are still missing.

