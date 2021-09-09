death investigation

Person who shot himself near SW Houston park was suspected in murders of 4 family members, HPD says

Four members of the Escano family, including two children, were found shot to death inside their burning home.
Family still at a loss after quadruple shooting victim's son kills himself

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who shot himself next to a southwest Houston park Thursday morning is the person suspected of killing four family members over the weekend, police said.

HPD Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir confirmed the connection in the aftermath of an apparent suicide by the 23-year-old suspect, William Escano Yah, who died at the hospital.

The case in question, according to Bashir, was the Sept. 5 quadruple homicide in the 7500 block of Imogene.



Family confirms the suspect is the son of the 46-year-old female victim who lived at the home.

The bodies of 37-year-old Jairo Escano; his wife Elvira, 46; and their two kids: 13-year-old Isabel and 10-year-old Jairo Jr., were found after fire crews extinguished a fire at their home.

"It's a horrible feeling," a family member said. "I can't even describe it. I am still going through a process. There was shocking news, and now this is the fifth shocking news."

HPD earlier tweeted, "A possible murder suspect is deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after officers attempted to take him into custody about 8:20 a.m."

The victims' autopsies showed each were shot to death, with gunshot wounds to the head.

Three members of a family of four whose bodies were found in their burning Houston home died from gunshot wounds, a medical examiner confirmed.



Bashir said a vehicle matching the description of one missing from the home was spotted by officers near Burnett Bayland Park on Thursday.

That was when officers approached the vehicle and saw that the person inside shot himself in the head.

Houston police say the person who shot and killed himself near Burnett Bayland Park was suspected of killing four family members on Imogene.



Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a vehicle, fitting the same description as the one the 23-year-old was found in Thursday, driving to and from the home shortly after firefighters were called.

SkyEye over the scene was able to capture a white pickup truck with its doors open and multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounding it. Police tape also blocked off the scene on Alder and a portion of the park.

Houston police said a person who may be a suspect in a murder appeared to have shot himself as officers closed in on him near Burnett Bayland Park.



Since Escano Yah is gone, family is left to speculate on why he might have pulled the trigger on his family members.

"Maybe it's depression," a family member said. "I think that is the main cause of this."

