ERCOT

Head of ERCOT said they were slightly caught off guard by extreme temps

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Head of ERCOT tells The Chron slightly caught off guard by temps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ERCOT's interim CEO told ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle that their forecasters didn't immediately anticipate the heat getting close to 2011 levels as we struggle through extreme temperatures. By the time officials realized we were topping dangerously hot records last month, we were already in the heat wave.

"Given the times we've been living through, it seems like it would be wise to plan for a worst-case scenario," ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog said.

This summer has been brutal for everyone.

"We need to start being aware of our climate, the way the heat is starting to affect us as a whole. It's getting really different. Things are changing now," runner Paul Rendon said.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle sat down with Brad Jones, ERCOT's interim CEO - who was appointed after the February 2021 freeze fallout.

He says their forecasters initially gave peak demand reaching over 81,000-megawatt hours a 5% chance of happening. ERCOT also said their SARA (Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy) looks at the upcoming season about two months before it starts and includes various risk scenarios reflecting alternative assumptions for peak demand, unplanned thermal outages, and renewable generation output. Assessment of high-demand days is highly dependent on wind, solar, thermal outages, and load forecasts.

SEE ALSO: ERCOT issues another conservation appeal Wednesday afternoon as triple-digit temperatures continue

Even though recent loads exceed the expected load for this summer, we're told they still fall in the range of possible estimates in this summer's SARA.

Herzog said while seasonal forecasting can be challenging, he and his team did have warning signs.

"What we were looking at was this was the third year of La Niña. La Niña tends to build drought and heat across Texas the longer they go on. Given that we're in the third year of a La Niña, it seemed very likely to us that the drought would persist and that the heat would only grow," Herzog explained.

ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity more often before we reach an emergency level, which is good, but the day-to-day uncertainty still worries millions.

"Totally concerned. I have an 80-year-old mother who lives in Dallas, and I'm concerned if her electricity goes out, she won't have any air conditioning," runner Cindi said.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonenergypower outageheattechnologyercotsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ERCOT
ERCOT asks us to conserve electricity yet again as high temps persist
Adding supply or reducing demand? Best options for TX electric grid
Potential TX summer blackouts would be less than 1 hour, experts say
ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand
TOP STORIES
Wanted felon killed by HCSO deputies at motel after raising weapon
Rain chances climb Thursday, Heat Advisory northwest of Houston
ERCOT asks us to conserve electricity yet again as high temps persist
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Deputies investigating shooting death of man, sheriff says
'No bill' issued for deputy in crash that killed mom during chase
Humble woman accused of leaving 2 kids in hot vehicle for 35 minutes
Show More
Pct. 5 sergeant who also coaches youth baseball relieved of duty
Wrong-way crash into Brazoria Co. deputy leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Man arrested after $10K worth of bleachers stolen from local park
Houston Astros and Bun B drop special hat collection for 713 Day
Officer not charged for death of pedestrian struck during HPD chase
More TOP STORIES News