ERCOT issues conservation appeal Thursday afternoon as extreme temperatures continue

Heat levels are getting dangerously close to their limits in Texas, some worry about the state's power grid being able to hold up.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As extreme, high-heat temperatures continue, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve energy on Thursday afternoon.

The video above is from a previous report.

The state's power grid operator issued the conservation appeal from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to "continued near-record demand, and forecasted low wind-power generation."

Officials added that tight grid conditions would also be expected into the evening.

ERCOT added that consumers should only conserve energy if it's safe to do so.

This comes after Houstonians were asked to voluntarily limit outdoor water usage due to the ongoing intense heat and lack of significant rainfall.

A 23-day streak of temperatures over 100 degrees came to an end on Tuesday, coming just one day shy of tying with the 2011 record. Still, 100-degree weather is forecasted to return after the one-day break this week.

