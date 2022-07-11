ERCOT

ERCOT issues conservation appeal to Texans and Texas businesses

With extremely hot weather driving record power demand across Texas, ERCOT is issuing a conservation appeal, asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, according to a release.

The appeal begins on Monday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2 to 8 p.m.

At this time, no system-wide outages are expected, according to ERCOT.

"Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more. ERCOT encourages all electric customers to visit the Public Utility Commission's (PUC) Power to Save or their electric provider's websites to get important conservation tips. According to the PUC, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours," ERCOT said in a press release.

Factors driving the need for this important action by customers:

Record high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.

Low wind. While solar power is generally reaching near-full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity.

The total forecasted demand is 79,671 MW.



Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477
