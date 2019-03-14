marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' gets new trailer, poster ahead of next month's release

In the newest trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the remaining heroes are ready to prove they'll do whatever it takes to make things right again.



While the new trailer largely plays off the gravity of having lost half the universe's population, it does have a brief moment of levity after the end title featuring two space heroes, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

In addition to the new trailer, Marvel also dropped a new poster featuring the main characters who survived Thanos' snap.


If anticipation for the trailers is any indication, Endgame is likely to be a box office sensation even by Marvel standards. The first trailer broke a record with 289 million views in just 24 hours.

The trailer comes on the heels of the super success of another Marvel release. Captain Marvel, which takes place two decades before the Avengers movies, earned a record-breaking $153 million in its debut last weekend.

As fans probably predicted given that Nick Fury pages Captain Marvel during a credit scene in Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel includes a credit scene that takes place in present time and ties the two stories together.

RELATED: Disney, Marvel movies hitting the big screen in 2019

Endgame will be the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe films out this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home will get released this summer.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
