ENTERTAINMENT

WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released

Captain Marvel has arrived!



The official trailer for the newest edition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered on Good Morning America.

Star Brie Larson introduced the trailer on GMA.



Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

The movie has many nods to the 90s including Blockbuster Video.

The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury.

The film premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmarvelmovie newsgood morning america
ENTERTAINMENT
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Mac Miller wrote his will years ago, documents state
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
Country music duo visit Waltrip High School students
TUTS 50 Years Special
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Armed robbers just 11 and 12 years old running crime ring
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
Homeowner shot by suspect who pretended to be cop, police say
Houston man already camped at Apple store for new iPhone
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged
Sugar Land residents say they face feral hog danger
Houston graduate handing out resumes on the street
Possible fraternity hazing investigated after student dies
Show More
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
Beyonce and Jay-Z give $100K scholarship to Galveston teen
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Police: Man used toddler to steal game prizes
Bartenders accused of over-serving woman who killed bicyclist
More News