ABC13 & YOU

Blind and visually impaired students create "seeing eye dog" art car

EMBED </>More Videos

On the first Saturday of every month, at the Tullis Library in New Caney, blind and visually impaired children show up to become little artists as part of the "Creating with Blind Abandon" Art Club. (KTRK)

On the first Saturday of every month, at the Tullis Library in New Caney, blind and visually impaired children show up to become little artists as part of the "Creating with Blind Abandon" Art Club.

Kathy Trimm, a teacher for visually impaired children, created the club when she noticed that traditional art was not accessible to these kids.

This year, they're working on a special project. They're decorating a truck and trailer for the 31st annual Art Car Parade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentartart carsABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News