George Strait's Hill Country resort open again

BOERNE, Texas -- It's certainly not oceanfront property, but country music legend George Strait hopes his refurbished resort in the Texas Hill Country will still leave visitors with a smile.

The 220-acre Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, about 230 miles west of downtown Houston, reopened October 1, following a nearly two-year, multimillion dollar renovation. Highlights of the project include a new clubhouse and a refresh of the 111 guestrooms.

Strait, who lives near Boerne, co-owns the property with longtime friend and real estate developer Tom Cusick, as well as two corporate partners. Strait and Cusick bought the resort in 2011 after it went into foreclosure.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
