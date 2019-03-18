Seats reserved for George and Barbara Bush at RodeoHouston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5181134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Country star Kane Brown decided to show the Texans some love during his RodeoHouston debut.

Tim McGraw brings Clay Walker out during rodeo performance

Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano during her performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

"Out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit, this was the inspiration for please me," she said.

Prince Royce honored Selena, leading the crowd in a rendition of the late singer's "No Me Queda Mas."

Camila Cabello honored Selena with a cover of the late singer's 'Dreaming of You.'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Country music star George Strait may have set the NRG Stadium attendance record at his Sunday show, but two seats were empty.The seats were engraved for long-time RodeoHouston supporters, George H.W. and Barbara Bush. Flowers were left for Barbara in her chair.The former president and first lady were tremendous supporters of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and would arrive early to catch all of the action from the cowboys in concert."They had a very special relationship with some of the entertainers, Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley in particular. And when Reba or Brad would play they'd usually come in advance of the show and sit down and visit with them. And then they would enjoy seats right beside the bucking chute," Rodeo Houston President Joel Cowley said.The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation has also been one of the rodeo's educational recipients.