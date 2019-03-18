Seats reserved for George and Barbara Bush at RodeoHouston

The seats were engraved for long-time RodeoHouston supporters, George H.W. and Barbara Bush. Flowers were left for Barbara in her chair.
The former president and first lady were tremendous supporters of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and would arrive early to catch all of the action from the cowboys in concert.
"They had a very special relationship with some of the entertainers, Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley in particular. And when Reba or Brad would play they'd usually come in advance of the show and sit down and visit with them. And then they would enjoy seats right beside the bucking chute," Rodeo Houston President Joel Cowley said.
The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation has also been one of the rodeo's educational recipients.
