rodeo houston

Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in RodeoHouston debut

EMBED <>More Videos

Camila Cabello honored Selena with a cover of the late singer's 'Dreaming of You.'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Camila Cabello's RodeoHouston debut included a tribute to another beloved star: Selena.

Tuesday night, Cabello became the fourth rodeo performer this year to celebrate the late singer, following in the steps of Cardi B, Prince Royce and Kacey Musgraves, who kicked off the Selena honors last week.

Cabello sang the ballad "Dreaming of You," which was released two weeks after Selena was killed in 1995.

RELATED: Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena

"I need you to hear something, alright?" Cabello said to the crowd of 55,782, as the opening notes of "Dreaming of You" followed.

Cabello tweeted after the show, thanking fans for their support and asking a valid question for any rodeo fan: 'how can I sign up to be a cowgirl?'



The Selena tributes have ranged from honoring the singer by performing her songs like Musgraves who covered "Como La Flor" and Prince Royce who went with "No Me Queda Mas" to giving a nod to Selena's style, like Cardi B, who wore a fringe jacket and bustier.

SEE MORE:

Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston

Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of her Astrodome rodeo concert

Cardi B pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston and in 'Please Me' video
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonmusic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RODEO HOUSTON
Huntsville native fulfills rodeo dream as one of world's best
How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats
Girl with cancer helps deputies train K9s at RodeoHouston
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B rodeo concert: mother
TOP STORIES
Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Drive-by shooting caught on Houston doorbell camera
Gambling with food stamps? Lawmaker has way to stop it
Hamilton returns to Houston!
'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil some of the fan freebies for 2019
Bars on alert for over-served customers after crackdown
Morning workouts may be the best for your health: study
Show More
Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands
3-year-old girl puts boy in a headlock
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
Case under investigation after narcotic officers raid home
More TOP STORIES News