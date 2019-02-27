Mil gracias a @PrinceRoyce por rendir tributo a nuestra Selena en este 24° Anniversario del concierto Astrodome en Houston.

Special thanks to Prince Royce for paying homage to Selena this 24th Anniversary of the Houston Astrodome concert.

Video: @spoiledlatina#SelenaLastConcert pic.twitter.com/ODfRDcT2bL — Selena Quintanilla (@SelenaLaLeyenda) February 27, 2019

💃🏻

Baila, @SelenaLaLeyenda! On this day in 1995, Selena broke attendance records @ this iconic concert for the third consecutive year with 64,831 attendees. Here are some of Selena's signature dance moves!

💜

Relive this on iTunes. https://t.co/oYmC6dNvTt#SelenaLastConcert pic.twitter.com/65MfAAIghg — Selena Quintanilla (@SelenaLaLeyenda) February 26, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5157479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano during her performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5157499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the Texas native sing "Como La Flor," which is the same song Selena sang at her own iconic RODEOHOUSTON performance in 1995.

A day after Kacey Musgraves wowed RodeoHouston crowds with her cover of Selena's "Como La Flor," another rodeo performer came through with his own tribute to the Queen of Tejano.On Tuesday night, Prince Royce belted out a rendition of Selena's "No Me Queda Mas," with fans helping to set the atmosphere by holding up their cell phones like candlelight.Prince Royce's tribute was especially poignant for another reason. He paid homage to Selena on the 24th anniversary of her Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert in the Astrodome.The official Twitter page for the late Queen of Cumbia celebrated Prince Royce's tribute.On Feb. 26, 1995, Selena broke attendance records at the Astrodome, with 64,831 fans attending her show, the @SelenaLaLeyenda page notes.That's the same concert where Selena wore her iconic sparkling purple jumpsuit and dazzled with her signature dance moves, even performing a disco medley.Kacey Musgraves' Selena cover of "Como La Flor" on Monday night also earned high praise from Selena's family, the Quintanillas.Selena's sister, Suzette, posted on Instagram that Musgraves made her want to shed a tear.Musgraves even appeared to channel Selena's style, wearing a white flared jumpsuit, similar to Selena's costumes.Wednesday, the rodeo stardom continues with Brooks and Dunn, who will take the RodeoHouston stage for the first time in nine years.