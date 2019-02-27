ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of her Astrodome rodeo concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Royce honored Selena, leading the crowd in a rendition of the late singer's "No Me Queda Mas."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A day after Kacey Musgraves wowed RodeoHouston crowds with her cover of Selena's "Como La Flor," another rodeo performer came through with his own tribute to the Queen of Tejano.

On Tuesday night, Prince Royce belted out a rendition of Selena's "No Me Queda Mas," with fans helping to set the atmosphere by holding up their cell phones like candlelight.

Prince Royce's tribute was especially poignant for another reason. He paid homage to Selena on the 24th anniversary of her Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert in the Astrodome.

The official Twitter page for the late Queen of Cumbia celebrated Prince Royce's tribute.

RELATED: Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena

On Feb. 26, 1995, Selena broke attendance records at the Astrodome, with 64,831 fans attending her show, the @SelenaLaLeyenda page notes.

That's the same concert where Selena wore her iconic sparkling purple jumpsuit and dazzled with her signature dance moves, even performing a disco medley.

Kacey Musgraves' Selena cover of "Como La Flor" on Monday night also earned high praise from Selena's family, the Quintanillas.

Selena's sister, Suzette, posted on Instagram that Musgraves made her want to shed a tear.



Musgraves even appeared to channel Selena's style, wearing a white flared jumpsuit, similar to Selena's costumes.

Wednesday, the rodeo stardom continues with Brooks and Dunn, who will take the RodeoHouston stage for the first time in nine years.

SEE MORE: Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston

EMBED More News Videos

Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano during her performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the Texas native sing "Como La Flor," which is the same song Selena sang at her own iconic RODEOHOUSTON performance in 1995.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeomusicselenaHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Explore the best of Tucson with cheap flights from Houston
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
'Bachelor' Colton visits his final 4 women's hometowns
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Burglary suspect fires at police during shootout at pawn shop
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
15 car burglaries at RodeoHouston in 2 days: police
Dense Fog Advisory until 10am Wednesday
Wife of fallen HFD captain sues Motorola over inn fire
Family says Nest home camera was taken over by 'safe' hacker
Magnolia woman charged with over 300 grams of marijuana
Homemade bomb found in vacant Webster apartment unit
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
High waters stall cars and leave drivers stranded for hours
Student with special needs beaten at HS, mother says
Tested negative for the flu? You might still have it
Flood control project could close 8 bridges at once
More News