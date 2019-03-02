Cardi B sets all-time RodeoHouston attendance record

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In one of this year's most anticipated concerts,set a new RodeoHouston attendance record.The tickets for her show sold out in hours, but just three people made the difference to oust previous record holder Garth Brooks from the top spot.The rodeo says 75,580 people were in attendance to see the rapper perform Friday night. That bests, set on March 18, 2017."She doesn't hold back anything and I think that if you've never experienced a Cardi B moment, the reality of it is that you'll either love it or you'll be like, 'This is too much!'" fan Jenny Sanchez laughed. "For me, it's like it's not enough, I'm always ready for it."The 26-year-old is the first solo woman to win a Grammy for best rap album.She's also a former exotic dancer and reality show star who is known for her provocative lyrics and dance moves.Rodeo officials promised she'd keep it clean during her performance.