Kane Brown shows off Deshaun Watson jersey at RodeoHouston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5176425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tim McGraw brings Clay Walker out during rodeo performance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5157479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano during her performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5163612" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cardi B will take the star-shaped stage at RodeoHouston Friday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5171050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Camila Cabello honored Selena with a cover of the late singer's 'Dreaming of You.'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans don't take the field at NRG Stadium for months, but a Deshaun Watson jersey was spotted at the 50 yard line on Saturday night.Country star Kane Brown decided to show the Texans some love during his RodeoHouston debut.Brown sported the quarterback's jersey during his performance in front of a crowd of more than 75,000 screaming fans.