Kane Brown shows off Deshaun Watson jersey at RodeoHouston

Country star Kane Brown decided to show the Texans some love during his RodeoHouston debut.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans don't take the field at NRG Stadium for months, but a Deshaun Watson jersey was spotted at the 50 yard line on Saturday night.

Country star Kane Brown decided to show the Texans some love during his RodeoHouston debut.

Brown sported the quarterback's jersey during his performance in front of a crowd of more than 75,000 screaming fans.

