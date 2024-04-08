WATCH LIVE

Manslaughter charge declined against 18-year-old in connection with teen's shooting death

Monday, April 8, 2024
Manslaughter charges were declined against 18-year-old Fabian Valdez in connection with 16-year-old Emmanuel Delgado's shooting death on Aug. 21.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury failed to indict an 18-year-old who was accused of manslaughter following the shooting death of his 16-year-old friend.

The case stems from a shooting on Aug. 21, 2023, when Emmanuel "Manuel" Delgado was reportedly driving with three other teens in the car before he was shot and killed along Wallisville Road.

Authorities initially said the gun unintentionally went off but later charged Fabian Valdez with shooting Delgado.

"He was shot and killed. He didn't shoot himself," Emmanuel's cousin, Adan Delgado, told ABC13 in September.

Delgado was a junior at C.E. King High School, according to his family.

"It hurts a lot. We're in pain. He was so young. He didn't deserve that," Emmanuel's other cousin, Palmira Delgado, said.

Valdez and his family reportedly lived across the street from Emmanuel's family and were all friends.

Court records show the jury returned a no-bill on the case and failed to indict Valdez last month.

