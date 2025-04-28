Texas City man sentenced to 40 years for murder of 15-year-old student in 2023

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston County jury has sentenced a 19-year-old to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a party at an Airbnb back in 2023, according to officials.

Court records say that Darius Jeroid Geters was found guilty in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of Texas City Independent School District student and football player Denim Cooper.

On March 26, 2023, Denim was at a house party attended by several others in Galveston when gunshots rang out from outside just before 2 a.m. The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Denim was not the initial target and that Geters had "multiple enemies" at the party. After officials said his girlfriend was broadcasting the party on Instagram Live that evening, he found out about the gathering.

An investigation revealed that Geter texted others that he would drive to the Airbnb and "shoot up the party." Officials said from there, Geters drove from his home with a modified firearm. Evidence also placed Geter's cell phone at the house at the time of the shooting and gun residue on his car.

Geter's trial began last Monday, and officials said the guilty verdict was read on Friday.

