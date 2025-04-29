1 killed, 1 injured in fire on board boat near Dickinson Bayou Bridge in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died and another was injured when a fire broke out on a boat in Texas City early Tuesday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., the Texas City Fire Department responded to an emergency call reporting a boat on fire southwest of Dickinson Bayou Bridge.

When they arrived, firefighters found a boat with living quarters engulfed by flames. Authorities say one person died, and another has been transported to a local hospital.

The fire is out, the medical examiner is on the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Texas City Fire Department were assisted by multiple fire departments, including those from Bacliff, Seabrook, San Leon, League City, Santa Fe and Galveston.

