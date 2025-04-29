2 Houston men admit guilt in million-dollar stolen mail credit card fraud scheme

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men at the center of a large-scale mail theft and credit card fraud scheme were recently convicted, according to U.S Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

In a statement from Ganjei's office, 39-year-old Bradley Kane Zarco and 28-year-old Travis Castaneda Qawasmeh, both from Houston, admitted to stealing U.S. mail with new credit cards and bank statements for the intended account holders.

Officials said the suspects would call banks to activate the stolen cards, increase limits, and change information. The cards were later used to buy goods, services, gift cards, and at retail stores.

According to authorities, both men fraudulently activated at least 120 stolen credit cards, racking up nearly $1 million in losses to Chase Bank.

Besides Zarco and Qawasmeh, three other suspects: Daniel Rios Sanchez, 35; Omokehinde Muyiwa Oyegoke-Tewogbade, 62; Dennis Christopher McGee, 41, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges. Authorities said at least one of the suspects resided illegally in Houston.

In a statement from the attorney's office, Judge Andrew S. Hanen accepted the men's pleas and scheduled their sentencing on Aug. 11. However, Qawasmeh was permitted to remain on bond; all others have been and will remain in custody.

