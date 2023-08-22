Teen driver shot after gun discharged during crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say

A teenager was shot after a gun discharged during a car crash on Wallisville Road in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A car crash in northeast Houston ended with a teenage driver being flown to the hospital Monday evening, according to Harris County deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 15491 Wallisville Road near East Sam Houston Parkway North.

A teen driver, who investigators believe is 16 years old, rear-ended another vehicle, deputies say.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a gun was discharged, striking the driver, as a result of the crash. Deputies believe either the driver or other teenagers in the vehicle were handling a pistol before the crash.

The teen was taken to the hospital by Lifeflight in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

