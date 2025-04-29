Investigation underway after man shot and killed outside home in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in a southeast Houston neighborhood left one person dead on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened outside a home on Des Jardines near Carrolton Street at about 3 a.m.

Investigators said two men were arguing, and at some point, gunshots were fired, killing one of the men.

The police department told Eyewitness News that a neighbor is in custody for questioning, but officers have not provided more information.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

