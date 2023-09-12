An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to his 16-year-old friend's shooting death on Aug. 21 at an intersection in NE Harris County.

'It hurts': Family of 16-year-old victim relieved of suspect's arrest who happened to be a friend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of his friend, who was fatally shot while driving on Wallisville Road.

The suspect faces a manslaughter charge for the Aug. 21 shooting of 16-year-old Emmanuel "Manuel" Delgado.

Gun goes off in car with 4 teens inside, killing 16-year-old driver in NE Harris Co., sheriff says



Court records show the suspect was arrested Monday morning. Due to the charge being processed, police have not released his name.

Authorities initially report that the driver, confirmed to be Delgado, was driving with three other teens in the car and handling a gun when it fired.

Delgado's family said they never believed that.

"He was shot and killed. He didn't shoot himself," Emmanuel's cousin, Adan Delgado, told ABC13. "We didn't want our cousin to be painted in a picture that he took his own life."

Delgado was a junior at C.E. King High School, his family said. About a dozen family members gathered at his home wearing T-shirts with the teen's picture. The last few weeks have been devastating for them.

"It hurts a lot. We're in pain. He was so young. He didn't deserve that," Emmanuel's other cousin, Palmira Delgado, said.

The teen's family said that Monday's news of an arrest brought some relief, but it, too, is delicate.

The suspect and his family reportedly lived across the street from Emmanuel's family.

According to the family, they were all friends.

"It's hard because I've known him for a long time," Maely Delgado, the victim's sister, said. "It makes me want to go back in time and never meet him."

The family said the teens left to get food that night when the shooting happened. The sheriff's office responded around 8:15 p.m. to the Wallisville and E. Sam Houston Parkway North intersection.

A manslaughter charge suggests investigators believe the shooting was reckless or unintentional.

