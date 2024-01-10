Residents displaced after apartment complex caught fire in north Harris County

The incident comes after residents were reportedly without hot water for five days and repairs were being made in the boiler room.

An apartment fire on Ella Boulevard and Rankin displaced multiple residents in north Harris County after they were without hot water for five days.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least half a dozen families were put out in the cold Wednesday morning after a damaging apartment fire in north Harris County.

The fire started just after midnight on Ella Boulevard, near Rankin, just off the North Freeway. Smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Residents said repairs were being made on Tuesday after being without hot water for the last five days.

They say maintenance on the boiler room had recently wrapped up before this happened.

"Yeah, I was asleep. My son came knocking on the door, we heard the fire trucks and stuff, and we all ran over here and saw it was the boiler," resident Diane Garcia said.

Everyone safely escaped, but the building could be seen without power.

Red Cross was handing out blankets to residents who were unable to go back into their apartments.

Investigators are trying to determine if the fire started in the boiler room.

