HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's meteorologist Elita Loresca recently visited students from Wilchester Elementary in Memorial to give them a closer look at weather forecasting.
A few students also got the chance to do the weather in front of their peers by viewing weather graphics and animations in real time.
Third grade teacher, Ms. Thomas, also showcased her weather skills by putting a twist on the forecasting presentation.
ABC13 would like to thank our friends at Wilchester Elementary for welcoming Elita to their school for this fun, interactive presentation.
ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Follow Elita Loresca on Facebook and Twitter.
ABC13+ MEMORIAL: Elita Loresca Visits with Wilchester Elementary
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More