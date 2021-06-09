Galveston PD searching for 2 men who attacked 72-year-old and her grandkids at Kroger

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trip to the grocery store while visiting friends took a terrifying turn for an elderly woman and her grandchildren in Galveston.The incident happened Monday at 9:30 p.m. when the victim, a 72-year-old woman, and her grandkids went to a Kroger store for groceries. The elderly woman, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13 that she was ambushed by two armed men as they left the store.She said her 15-year-old granddaughter made it inside the car, while she and her 21-year-old grandson were held at gunpoint.One of the suspects reportedly told the woman's grandson he was going to "blow his brains out."That's when the suspects hit both the elderly woman and her grandson and stole her jewelry. The woman said her only concern was her grandkids and that she didn't realize she was bleeding. From the attack, the 72-year-old grandmother suffered 12 stitches.Now, she's wanting to warn people so they can take precautions.Police issued a brief description of the suspects. They said both had facial tattoos and one was seen wearing all black clothing.Investigators said they drove off in what they believe was a white sedan, possibly a Honda.Anyone with information is urged to contact Galveston Crime Stoppers or the Galveston Police Department.