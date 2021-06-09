armed robbery

Galveston PD searching for 2 men who attacked 72-year-old and her grandkids at Kroger

By
EMBED <>More Videos

72-year-old woman, grandkids assaulted during trip to Kroger

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trip to the grocery store while visiting friends took a terrifying turn for an elderly woman and her grandchildren in Galveston.

The incident happened Monday at 9:30 p.m. when the victim, a 72-year-old woman, and her grandkids went to a Kroger store for groceries. The elderly woman, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13 that she was ambushed by two armed men as they left the store.

She said her 15-year-old granddaughter made it inside the car, while she and her 21-year-old grandson were held at gunpoint.

One of the suspects reportedly told the woman's grandson he was going to "blow his brains out."

That's when the suspects hit both the elderly woman and her grandson and stole her jewelry. The woman said her only concern was her grandkids and that she didn't realize she was bleeding. From the attack, the 72-year-old grandmother suffered 12 stitches.

Now, she's wanting to warn people so they can take precautions.

Police issued a brief description of the suspects. They said both had facial tattoos and one was seen wearing all black clothing.

Investigators said they drove off in what they believe was a white sedan, possibly a Honda.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Galveston Crime Stoppers or the Galveston Police Department.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonelderly womanattackarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News