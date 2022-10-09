Man in his 80's found dead from gunshot wound to the head in senior living facility in SE Houston

The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call early Saturday morning before he was found dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 82-year-old man was reportedly found dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment at a senior living facility in southeast Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a deceased man in the 10000 block of Cullen Boulevard near Wenda Street at about 8:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Sgt. Duncan of HPD.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's sister, who called the authorities, told HPD that she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call earlier Saturday morning, police said.

Police have released surveillance photos of a person of interest. He is described as a Black man in his 20s, approximately 5 foot, 6 inches to 5 foot, 8 inches, with a medium build.

He is said to be wearing all-black clothing, with red-orange Nike tennis shoes, according to the release.

The victim's identification is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.