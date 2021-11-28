stabbing

Police looking for 2 suspects after man stabbed to death outside north Houston restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was stabbed to death after a fight at a restaurant on Houston's northside escalated overnight, police said.

Police said things were thrown inside El Pollo De Oro on Aldine Bender during a fight, and eventually the men involved took the fight outside into the parking lot.



That's where one man was stabbed to death, police said.

"It started to become a little bit physical in the sense that things were being thrown around inside the establishment," Det. Hernandez said at the scene. "So they came back outside, and at some point, the victim was stabbed several times."

Police said the two suspects in the stabbing fled the scene.

Investigators only had vague descriptions. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his mid-to-late 30s, with a medium build. The second suspect is reportedly a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 20s, with a thinner build.

Investigators believe they both stabbed the victim.
