Student arrested after allegedly threatening to use rocket launcher against Sam Rayburn High School

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena ISD student was arrested and charged after allegedly making a terroristic threat against Sam Rayburn High School, records show.

Principal Katherine Rearick said officials arrested and removed a student for making a verbal threat.

The incident happened on Oct. 16, and 17-year-old Alexander Santiago was charged with terroristic threat.

According to charging documents, Santiago threatened to go home, get a shotgun, and "shoot up" the campus.

Records allege Santiago also threatened to use a rocket launcher against the high school.

Rearick sent the following message to parents:

"School safety is our highest priority at Rayburn, and we consider students, parents, and community members to be valuable partners who share this concern. Working together to create a safe learning environment means that we keep each other informed about issues and activities that impact school safety. With that in mind, Pasadena ISD Police did arrest and remove a student for making a verbal threat. Per our Student Code of Conduct, the student will be removed from campus in addition to relevant criminal charges. We will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that Rayburn remains a safe environment for all students and staff. Thank you for working with us to keep our school safe."

As of Thursday, records show that Santiago is in custody.