2 students got into fight at Heights HS; no threat of active shooter, County Judge Lina Hidalgo says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers are responding to a report of an active shooter at a Greater Heights-area high school, though a shooting was not an actual threat, officials say.

The incident was reported at Houston ISD's Heights High School located at 413 E. 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Harris County Pct. 1.

In a statement at Tuesday's Commissioner's Court, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said two students got into a fight and there was never a threat of an active shooter.

SkyEye video showed a large police presence outside the high school.

Constable Alan Rosen said deputies were working to clear the building. He said no injuries had been reported.

The Houston Police Department also tweeted that its officers were responding to the reported shooting. The department described the incident as "unconfirmed."

HPD echoed Rosen's information and said there were still no confirmed injuries in an update just before 2 p.m.

A staging area has been set up for parents at the corner of E. 12th Street and Columbia Street.

It was unclear if anyone had been taken into custody.

ABC13 reached out to Houston ISD for more information.

This is a breaking report, come back to this post for updates.