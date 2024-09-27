Harris Co. school threat data shows charges filed against 127 minors since August 2023

ABC13 obtained critical data on school threats in Harris County, noting criminal charges were filed against 127 students over the last year.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- For weeks now, the Houston area has seen a myriad of reports from the region's schools on threats and weapons on campuses. Many wonder, are more kids being held accountable for their alleged crimes?

ABC13 obtained Harris County District Attorney's Office data that shows no significant uptick in charges filed this year vs. last year. But some worry that is feeding the problem.

Some police chiefs across the country have made examples of kids who make threats or bring weapons to campus. It's an approach they hope will serve as a deterrent.

"They are making the choice to make these comments and therefore breaking the law," Spring Branch ISD police Chief Larry Baimbridge said.

Whether it be for threats or weapons on campus, minors are facing serious consequences, which is something Baimbridge would like to happen more often.

"That is the whole problem, is not taking it as seriously as it is because we are talking about people being in grave fear that they are going to get shot in school," Baimbridge said.

The Spring Branch ISD police chief spoke to 13 Investigates last week about on-campus crime. At the time, he said the district had at least four cases in which charges either took days to file finally or weren't filed at all by the district attorney's office.

Since that story aired, things have changed.

"I had some correspondence back and forth, and I am pleased to report that charges were accepted on a case that previously had effectively been denied on request for a grand jury subpoena," Baimbridge said.

Thedistrict attorney's office released data on cases it believes are likely related to school threats, ranging from social media threats to the carrying of weapons unlawfully or in a prohibited place, such as a school or bus.

With that in mind, ABC13 found about 127 criminal charges were filed against minors between August 2023 and now, including 85 involving weapons.

The data also shows 107 of those offenses were committed during the last school year.

So far this year, there have been about 20.

"When the elements of the crime are met, those charges need to be accepted then and there, and I think that sends a very powerful message to the person who committed the crime as well as anyone thinking about it," Baimbridge said.

The chief said that when talking to students who make threats and are found culpable, they had one thing in common.

"They almost all say they were joking, but when you look at the context of what they said, it's clear it wasn't a joke," he said.

Jail is certainly a hefty price to pay for a laugh.

Baimbridge reminded students that each threat made and weapon confiscated undermines the safe environment schools are trying to foster.

"Kids shouldn't have to go to school in fear. Parents shouldn't have to send them worried about that, but unfortunately, that is the reality we live in now," Baimbridge said.

